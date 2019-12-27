Dragonchain Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $15,309.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Tidex, Gate.io, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

