Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper Buys 89,600 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper acquired 89,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,759,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,479,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,591,199.86.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cooper bought 83,264 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,567,761.84.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper bought 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.42 per share, with a total value of C$480,636.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper bought 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,139.44.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper purchased 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,869.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper acquired 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.72 per share, with a total value of C$285,741.57.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper acquired 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper acquired 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$439,168.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper bought 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,119,910.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Cooper bought 59,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.74 per share, with a total value of C$1,778,529.74.

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.35. 69,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.89 and a one year high of C$31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.