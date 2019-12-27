Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Buys 11,400 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 11,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$351,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,898,313.95.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 6,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.97 per share, with a total value of C$182,814.56.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 30,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.59 per share, with a total value of C$902,400.45.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.35. 69,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$21.89 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

