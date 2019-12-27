Dropil Market Capitalization Achieves $6.27 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Dropil has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $555,755.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dropil has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022897 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004709 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053020 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,253,534 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

