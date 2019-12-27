DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $319,464.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $319,464.00 and $899.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000540 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

