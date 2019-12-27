DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $330.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $324,279.00 and $330.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000543 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

