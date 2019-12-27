Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.65 Million

Analysts expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to post $216.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.30 million to $216.99 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $202.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $855.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.70 million to $855.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $893.13 million, with estimates ranging from $892.97 million to $893.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 66.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,067,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 975,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1,428.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after buying an additional 775,269 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

