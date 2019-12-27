Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 51,448 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$288,108.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, David Rae sold 2,652 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$15,142.92.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.82. 239,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

