Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,407,830 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.