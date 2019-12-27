DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 28th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE DXC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 563,789 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.