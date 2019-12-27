Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $620,062.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $620,062.00 and approximately $4,677.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.01746543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02816626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00569387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00621065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061319 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00380739 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,861,965 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

