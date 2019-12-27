Dynamic Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $610,453.00 and $206.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,241.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01737665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.02667205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00559901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00625206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00382225 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,861,567 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

