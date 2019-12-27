e-Chat (ECHT) Price Tops $0.0002

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. e-Chat has a total market cap of $3,636.00 and approximately $9,821.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.05827791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023345 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

