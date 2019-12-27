e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0660 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $5.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009862 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000479 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,931,653 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,262 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.