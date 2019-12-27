East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $48.79. 27,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

