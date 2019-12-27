eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 22,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EBAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 322,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 835.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

