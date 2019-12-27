EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $975,810.00 and $7,212.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

