EBCoin Tops One Day Volume of $6,578.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $908,397.00 and approximately $6,578.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

