Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the November 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ECT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.06.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 75.44% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eca Marcellus Trust I in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

