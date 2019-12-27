EchoLink (EKO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104,881.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. EchoLink has a market cap of $743,355.00 and $104,881.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.05900440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023535 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.