Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$12,245.20 in Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 4,400 shares of Ecosynthetix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$12,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,726.98.

Edward (Ted) Vanegdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 7,500 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$20,850.00.

Shares of ECO stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.75. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Ecosynthetix Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 million and a PE ratio of -130.95.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ecosynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

