Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 34.9% in December

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 28th total of 142,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edap Tms by 222.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Edap Tms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.69. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

