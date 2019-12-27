EDC Blockchain Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $17.01 million and $528,977.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061474 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.93 or 1.00015200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.