EDRCoin Trading Up 52.7% This Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,613.00 and $52.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

