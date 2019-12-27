Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

