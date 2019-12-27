Elastos Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00019764 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,265,302 coins and its circulating supply is 17,094,150 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

