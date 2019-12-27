Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 8,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,375. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.