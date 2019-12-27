Electroneum Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and $66,706.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptomate.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,937,164,952 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitbns, TradeOgre and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

