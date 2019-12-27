Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 34.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.75 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

