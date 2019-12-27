Elephas Investment Management Ltd Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176,816 shares during the period. Momo accounts for about 14.7% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Momo worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Momo by 129.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.49.

MOMO stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

