Elephas Investment Management Ltd Has $5.31 Million Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 118.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 4.5% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.43.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.98.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

