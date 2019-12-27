Elephas Investment Management Ltd Has $5.86 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,990 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 5.0% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.