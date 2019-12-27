Elephas Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. PTC accounts for 1.9% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

