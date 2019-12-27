Elephas Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 431,394 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 40.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.83 and a 1 year high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $546.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

