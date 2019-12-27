Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. Godaddy accounts for 9.3% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Godaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,884,952. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

