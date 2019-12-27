Elite (1337) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Elite has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elite has a total market capitalization of $461,741.00 and $1.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004769 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001308 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elite Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,351,393,880 coins and its circulating supply is 26,549,040,765 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.