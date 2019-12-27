Elitium Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $40,700.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart.

