Elitium Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00010275 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $27,782.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.