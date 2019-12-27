Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 48% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market cap of $19,724.00 and $109.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.01742150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

