Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ELXMF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Ellex Medical Lasers has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About Ellex Medical Lasers

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective light therapy, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ABiC canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

