Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.38. 3,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

