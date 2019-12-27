Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.34 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $2.20 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,584,166,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.