Elysian (ELY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $760,770.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Liquid and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $65,300.00 and approximately $760,770.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Mercatox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

