Emphy (EPY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $143.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Emphy has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Emphy has a market cap of $65,830.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emphy token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00570438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009865 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.