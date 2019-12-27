Emphy (EPY) Achieves Market Cap of $64,271.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Emphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emphy has a total market cap of $64,271.00 and $140.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00559151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

