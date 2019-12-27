Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$31.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Empire has a 52-week low of C$27.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.53.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.