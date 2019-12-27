Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $222,035.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $222,035.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Coinsuper, Upbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00549039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinall, Bittrex, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinsuper, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.