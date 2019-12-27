Endor Protocol Price Down 19.1% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $234,228.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, DEx.top and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00541338 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Coinall, BitForex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

