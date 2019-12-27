Energi (NRG) Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $49.03 million and approximately $337,194.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00027640 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,055,095 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.