Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ERII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,081 shares of company stock worth $1,790,499 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.11 million, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 4.19. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

